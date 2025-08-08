Music
Kumar Bishwajit returns to music alongside Kishore Das amid personal tragedy

Kumar Bishwajit
Photos: Collected

Two years after a devastating car accident in Canada left his only son, Nibir, critically injured and still undergoing treatment, celebrated Bangladeshi singer Kumar Bishwajit has once again turned to music—this time in a collaboration that blends artistry with heartfelt resilience.

Kumar Bishwajit

Bishwajit, who has spent most of the past two years in Canada at his son's side, recently composed and arranged "Kande Re Bhai Kande", the latest release from singer Kishor Das. Written by lyricist Liton Adhikari Rintu, the track carries Bishwajit's unmistakable melodic touch.

The music video—directed by Arafat Setu and released on Kishore Das' YouTube channel—ends with Bishwajit himself appearing on screen, singing a few lines alongside Das.

"Kumar Bishwajit sir is always involved in my work in some way," Das wrote on Facebook. "We're both obsessed with music, so I always get his feedback, whether it's good or bad. When he saw the lyrics and offered to compose the tune, it became one of my biggest achievements. And yes, he's kept a surprise in both the audio and the video."

