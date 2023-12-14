Trevor Noah to host fourth consecutive Grammys

Trevor Noah will host the 2024 Grammy Awards for the fourth consecutive year, as announced by the Recording Academy on Wednesday night.

"I think it's also important to acknowledge something. I'm hosting the Grammys," Noah stated simultaneously during his podcast, "What Now? With Trevor Noah". "I'm excited about that, yeah, it's a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening," he added.

The top contenders for the 2024 Grammys include SZA, who secured nine nominations for her highly successful album "SOS" and is featured in three of the major categories, excluding the Best New Artiste category.

Following closely, Victoria Monét, mixing engineer Serban Ghenea, and Phoebe Bridgers share the spotlight with seven nominations each. It's noteworthy that Phoebe Bridgers earned nods both as a solo artiste and as a member of her group, Boygenius.

Eight artistes, including producer Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift, received six nominations each. Notably, the top three general-field categories saw a significant female presence, with only three out of the 24 nominations going to recordings from male artistes.

In the upcoming 2024 Grammys, there is the possibility of significant moments, particularly for Taylor Swift. If her album "Midnights" sweeps the category, she could potentially win her fourth Album of the Year. Additionally, "Barbie: The Soundtrack" has the potential to make a strong impact with its 12 nominations, including holding four of the five slots under songs written for the visual media category.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place on February 4, 2024. The event will be broadcast from the Crypto.com Arena and will be televised on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.