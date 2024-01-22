Grammys 2024 lineup expands with Burna Boy, Luke Combs, and Travis Scott

Trevor Noah is returning as the host for this year's ceremony.

The upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena will witness a star-studded lineup as new additions, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, and Travis Scott, have been confirmed to grace the stage. The announcement was made during the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Scheduled for February 4, the Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from 8pm (ET). The latest addition join an already impressive list of performers, including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo, each boasting an impressive collection of Grammys, are amongst the first artistes announced to perform at the prestigious event. The trio, collectively holding 13 Grammys, will take the stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

The Grammy nominations for Eilish and Rodrigo, both with six nominations this year, include head-to-head competition in categories such as Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Eilish and Lipa collaborated on the "Monster Barbie" soundtrack, which earned 11 Grammy nominations. Notably, five of Eilish's nominations and both of Lipa's are attributed to specific tracks.

Trevor Noah is returning as the host for this year's ceremony. The diverse lineup and high-profile nominations set the stage for an evening of musical excellence and celebration.

SZA leads the nomination field with nine nods, including Record, Album, and Song of the Year for "Kill Bill" and "SOS". Other notable artistes with multiple nominations include Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea, Victoria Monét, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift.

Produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy, the 66th Grammy Awards will have Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers.