Souls celebrates Golden Jubilee in Denver
Photos: Courtesy

For the past five decades, popular band Souls has been consistently entertaining rock music lovers. The band recently celebrated their golden jubilee through a concert held in Denver, the capital of the state of Colorado, USA, on May 4.

Partha Barua, the frontman of the band, shared that it was an extraordinary feeling and experience for the entire band, "The city of Denver is surrounded by mountains. Seeing the nature here reminded me more of Chattogram. Interestingly, the city has the Red Rocks Amphitheater, which gave a unique experience to music lovers." 

Souls celebrates Golden Jubilee in Denver
Souls disclose 50th anniversary plans at press conference
Souls disclose 50th anniversary plans at press conference

"We are happy to perform for the Bangladeshi community here, and the audience also enjoyed it very much," added the band's vocalist and lead guitarist. 

This is the sixth concert under Souls' US tour schedule. The next day, on May 5, the band performed in Seattle. The event was organised by Projonmo Bangladesh. 

Souls celebrates Golden Jubilee in Denver

The members who are performing on this tour are Partha Barua, Mir Masum, Ahsanur Rahman Ashiq, Maruf Hasan Real, and sound engineer Shamim Ahmed.

Souls band has previously performed in Miami, Virginia, Los Angeles, Purdue University in Indianapolis, and Houston.

Souls celebrates Golden Jubilee in Denver

The entire tour, titled "Souls 50-Year Celebration USA Tour", has been organised by Deshi Music & Entertainment.

The band has also released a new track, "Premik Mayor", recently, available on the band's official YouTube channel.

Souls celebrates Golden Jubilee in Denver

 

