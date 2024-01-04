Souls releases impromptu single on YouTube

The band is committed to unveiling 50 songs to mark their golden jubilee. ‘Notun Shohor’ is a manifestation of that pledge, decided upon and released within a day.

Souls, a revered band in the country, has recently surprised fans with the release of their latest single, "Notun Shohor", marking a fresh start for the new year. The song, crafted by London-based lyricist Sheik Rana, was brought to life musically by Partha Barua.

According to an official statement from Souls, the band spontaneously launched "Notun Shohor" on both their official YouTube channel and Partha Barua's personal channel on Tuesday night. The origin of this track dates back to Souls' commemorative trip to London last year, coinciding with their fifty-year milestone.

During an event in Birmingham, Sheik Rana's presence sparked the conception of "Notun Shohor". The song's accompanying visuals were filmed across diverse locations in Birmingham.

Partha Barua, the driving force behind Souls, expressed, "We are committed to unveiling 50 songs to mark our golden jubilee. "Notun Shohor" is a manifestation of that pledge, decided upon and released within a day. Recording this song in a foreign professional studio was a completely different experience for me."

Recounting the collaboration process, the vocalist shared, "Through Sheik Rana, I connected with Towfique Ahmed, a resident of Birmingham. Our conversation led to the immediate booking of a recording studio the following day, culminating in the song's full recording within a mere day. Gratitude is extended to Titash for facilitating the studio arrangements."

The recording of "Notun Shohor" took place at Be The Sound Studio in Birmingham, with Janis Krauklis assuming the role of recording engineer. Additionally, Iftekhar, a consultant from TendT Consultancy, significantly contributed to the collaboration process.

This release adds to Souls' collection of seven songs, including "Kita Bhaishab", "Rickshaw", "Jodi Dekho", "Hawai Mithai", "Shagorer Prantore", "Bondho Hoye Geche", and "Joto Prem", all part of the band's commemorative celebration of fifty years.