Chanchal Chowdhury’s ‘Aynabaji’ to make its OTT debut with Hoichoi

Prominent filmmaker Amitabh Reza Chowdhury's 2016 directorial debut "Aynabaji" is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed films of the country, and its popularity hasn't yet subsided eight years after its initial release.

The immensely popular film had been able to rejuvenate the cinema halls of the country with a torrential flow of people rushing to the cinema halls and 'sold out' signs being hung out in each of its shows.

The film, which gained tremendous popularity both nationally and internationally, receiving various accolades, including the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards– is going to be released again after eight years, with its OTT debut at the popular OTT platform, Hoichoi.

Starting from February 8, "Aynabaji" will be available for streaming on Hoichoi. This announcement was made through the Hoichoi Bangladesh Facebook page.

Initially released on September 30, 2016, the film, starring Chanchal Chowdhury, captivated audiences with his brilliant portrayal of Sharafat Karim Ayna with exceptional charisma. The role earned Chanchal Chowdhury the Best Actor award at the 2016 National Film Awards.

That year, "Aynabaji" won seven National Film Awards in various categories.

The narrative of "Aynabaji" revolves around the character Ayna, a human chameleon serving as body doubles for convicted criminals, operating in the dark underbelly of Dhaka's criminal and judiciary system. His mystery is being chased by an inquisitive, stubborn crime reporter, Saber (Partha Barua), while Hridy (Masuma Rahman Nabila), a girl-next-door, who develops a romantic relationship with Ayna.

In the film Ayna gets in too deep and finds himself not having the control over proceedings he is so used to. The film progresses with a psychological game played by the influential political men against Ayna's helplessness and wit.

Gousul Alam Shaon wrote the story for the film, while Anam Biswas adapted it into a screenplay.