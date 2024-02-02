National Street Theatre Festival begins

The Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation (BGTF) has arranged the National Street Theatre Festival under the theme "Yardstick of Politics, Art, Literature, and Culture". For 34 years, the BGTF has been hosting this festival in honour of the language martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar premises. This year, the festival will take place across 21 zones in eight divisions, including the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.

The opening ceremony, held yesterday, commenced with the chanting of the national anthem. Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal of Dhaka University officiated the inauguration of the festival. Meanwhile, President Golam Kuddus of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, and President Mizanur Rahman of Bangladesh Pothonatok Parishad, graced the occasion as distinguished guests.

Chandan Reza, the acting secretary general of BGTF, presented the welcoming address. Liaquat Ali Lucky, the president of the Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation, presided over the opening ceremony.

Throughout the inauguration ceremony, patriotic songs, dances, and dramas were enthusiastically performed and presented. Over 300 theatre troupes from various regions of the country will partake in the festival by showcasing street plays in the 21 designated zones all round this month. The festival is scheduled to run until February 21.