Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation celebrates 43rd anniversary

Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation (BGTF), the central organisation for all theater troupes across the country, celebrated its 43rd founding anniversary today with daylong celebrations including cultural programmes and discussions.

The three-phase celebration programme began with a convention bringing together over 500 thespians, and theater activists at 4:00 pm at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Established in 1980, the Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation is a pioneering organisation in the theater movement. Today's founding anniversary celebration featured an award ceremony, cultural programmes, discussion and other festivities.

Thespian Ataur Rahman, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote President Ghulam Quddus and Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation acting Secretary General Chandan Reza were present at the award ceremony, which was presided over by BGTF President Liaquat Ali Lucky.

"The Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation was founded to unite different theater troupes under one platform in 1980. We believe we are successful and we have a dream of furthering theatre practice in the country," said Chandan Reza.

"Theatre is crucial for our cultural development. Our freedom fighters took up theatre practice after the Liberation War to spread the spirit of patriotism. It is possible to enlighten people through theatre practice and we have to work toward it," said Ghulam Quddus.

The federation honoured Independence Award-winning thespian Ataur Rahman with the Bangladesh Group Theatre Sammanana 2023 marking its 43rd founding anniversary.

Liaquat Ali Lucky conveyed that the federation considers itself fortunate to bestow the inaugural Bangladesh Group Theatre Sammanana 2023 upon Ataur Rahman. In response, Ataur Rahman expressed his happiness at receiving this honour.

Following the award-giving ceremony, recitation artiste Mir Barkat read a speech written by playwright Apurba Kumar Kundu. Manuscripts of new plays were handed over to around 45 theatre to commemorate the anniversary of the federation.

Theater artistes of the federation expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine lighting candles at the venue today.

The cultural show began with artistes singing the national anthem of Bangladesh. Besides, staged a dance recital was also staged - synchronised with the song titled "Itihash Jano Tumi".

Dhaka University Drama Troupe staged a theater production titled "Siddhanto" addressing contemporary socio-political issues at the programme. This play, written and directed by Ahasan Khan, explores the reasons behind political violence, price hikes, and the sufferings of common people.