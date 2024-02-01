Dhaka Makers 2: A four-day extravaganza celebrating local art and creativity

The second edition of Dhaka Makers, an independent arts and crafts festival that kicked off on February 1, 2024, at the Aloki Convention Center. Established as a vibrant platform for local, contemporary artists, the festival aims to showcase their work and foster connections within the creative community.

The four-day festival offers a diverse range of activities, including arts and crafts workshops, a Makers' Market featuring over 100 vendors, an art gallery named Jadughar highlighting the creations of 85 artists, and a delectable food pavilion curated by Sameera Wadood.

Highlighting the cultural richness of Dhaka, the event boasts nightly musical performances by artists covering various genres, including Tashfee, Labik Kamal Gourob, Imran Ahmed Trio, Joler Gaan, and more.

City Bank takes centre stage as the Title Partner for the event, with support from other partners such as EMK Center and Goethe Institute. Strategic Partners include Aloki Convention Center, Emerald Events, ICE Today, Deshar Works, and Bhai Bhai Productions. Media Partners contributing to the festival's outreach are Haal Fashion and Somoy TV.

Key Festival Attractions:

Curated Marketplace: Over 100 skilled makers are displaying their unique creations, ranging from handcrafted stationery and home décor to eclectic clothing. Attendees have the opportunity to discover hidden gems, support local artisans, and find the perfect souvenirs.

Interactive Workshops: Dive into hands-on experiences led by skilled artists and creators. From clay doll making to bamboo weaving and Nakshi Kantha embroidery, participants can craft eco-friendly leather accessories, design mesmerising terrariums, or explore their artistic talents with acrylic painting and beadwork.

Culinary Delights: The Dhaka Makers food stalls offer a fusion of flavours crafted with the same creative spirit that defines the festival. Attendees can savour new taste sensations and enhance their experience with each delicious bite.

Arts Immersion: A curated exhibition, Jadughar, showcases the state of the arts in Dhaka, providing a platform for diverse artistic expressions and fresh perspectives that promise to leave attendees inspired.

Rhythmic Experience: The festival's soundscape will resonate with live performances throughout the event, ranging from classical dance to mesmerising beats, ensuring attendees are tapping their feet and humming along.

The Dhaka Makers festival will conclude its four-day celebration of local art and creativity on February 4, 2024.

For additional information, visit www.dhakamakers.com