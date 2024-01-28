Theatre & Arts
Galleri Kaya hosts Anisul Hoque’s solo art exhibition
Photos: Courtesy

A cluster of paintings crafted by Bangladeshi author, screenwriter, novelist, dramatist, and journalist Anisul Hoque has been gathered for the orchestration of a solo art exhibition at Galleri Kaya in the capital's Uttara region. 

The inauguration of the solo exhibition took place on January 26 where noteworthy personalities like poet Nirmalendu Goon and artist Hashem Khan appeared as special guests.

The exhibition featuring a curated collection of 90 artworks created using various mediums such as watercolor, poster color, pencil, pastel, charcoal, acrylic, pen, and ink, presented on both canvas and paper will last till February 4. 

The art show will be open every day from 11:30am to 7:30pm until February 4.

Regarding this collection of paintings, Anisul Hoque expressed, "I never took formal art lessons and lacked knowledge about proper drawing techniques, watercolor usage, and selecting the right paper. I often used a small tin plate as my canvas. Using 18 colors on a brush with only a few bristles on a red stick made painting the sky a time-consuming challenge, given the strength of the colors and the small bristles."

"Then again, painting is meditating and I was able to completely forget my present existence whenever I would venture into that world. To paint is to let go of reality and even myself. The unveiling of impassioned art can also seem rather embarrassing but is exactly what I have agreed to with this exhibition," the famed personality added.

Galleri KayaAnisul Hoque’s solo art exhibitionAnisul Hoque
