BSA to host ‘NINGYŌ- Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls’ exhibition

The Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh, is set to showcase an exhibition titled "NINGYŌ: Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls" at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The term "NINGYŌ" translates to "dolls" in Japanese.

The event is scheduled to commence on Friday, February 2, and will welcome visitors until Monday, February 16.

The exhibition is organised into four distinct sections: "Ningyō to pray for children's growth," "Ningyō as fine art," "Ningyō as folk art," and "Spread of Ningyō culture."

This exhibition delves into the rich culture of Japanese dolls, tracing their roots in the history and folklore of Japan. It spotlights "Ningyō to pray for children's growth" used in seasonal festivals, "Ningyō as fine art" showcasing diverse techniques, technologies, and styles, "Ningyō as folk art" emphasising local diversity and simple beauty, and "Spread of Ningyō culture" capturing the ongoing diversity of dolls.