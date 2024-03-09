Mamun’s ‘Ecstasy and Melancholy’ at Galleri Kaya

Talented artist Shahanoor Mamun's solo art exhibition titled "Ecstasy and Melancholy" is currently underway at Galleri Kaya in Uttara, Dhaka. Eminent artist Professor Hamiduzzaman Khan inaugurated the exhibition on March 1 while renowned actor Jaya Ahsan graced the inaugural ceremony as a special guest. Renowned artist and Gallery Director Goutam Chakraborty moderated the event. The exhibition showcases a selection of 79 works done in watercolor, charcoal, pen and ink, mixed media, acrylic on canvas, and paper.

"Art can be enriched through repeated change of subjects. Each subject has a special feature, which demonstrates individual light, tone, and space. I really get mused with the feelings revolving around nature," expressed Mamun.

The artist recurrently reaches for outdoor sessions at different locations in the country. He has beautifully captured different shades of light and shadow while reflecting nature and its diverse elements. As an inborn watercolorist, he has a special affinity for drizzling and torrential rain, landscapes, rivers with boats, and quiet natural settings.

Besides watercolor, Shahanoor also uses ink, charcoal, dry pastel, Chinese ink, and pen. At the solo art exhibition, some new media and subjects have introduced a novel dimension where art lovers would see the bliss of blossoming spring. There are two of his acrylic works where floral imageries have been vibrantly projected. He has dexterously demonstrated the eye-catching beauty of the Krishnachura flower.

He has also portrayed Old Dhaka's heritage, cultural settings, tea stalls, urban hustle and bustle, and architectural aspects for the exhibit. The depiction of Boro Katra, Shakhari Bazaar, and their streets — overwhelmed with rush hours, rain-drenched outlines, night view of the street shops, moonlit night, and more are evident in his works.

Noted artist Kamal Uddin delivered a speech about the work of Shahanoor Mamun and stated, "The artist draws himself in his language. Shahanoor is surrounded by nature and we know that nature is the best teacher for artists. He has meticulously depicted nature in his work."

"His ability to observe nature is different from ours and his paintings truly reflect the ecstasy and melancholy of nature. Film is a medium of collaborative art and I am fond of fine arts, especially paintings. I seek solace in paintings depicting nature in the disconcerting times," said Jaya Ahsan.

"I love to tell the story of nature, locality, and the people of Bangladesh. I have drawn landscapes that depict the stories of people and their lives. Each artwork comprises a story with a lot of emotions. After 2019, I attended a lot of group exhibitions, art camps, and workshops. This solo exhibition is featuring diverse mediums of work that depict the beauty of nature," said Shahanoor Mamun.

Among the displayed artworks, a watercolour painting titled "Shantal Village (Rajshahi) – 2" shows a marriage ceremony of the Santal community. A mixed media work titled "Rainy Evening at Old City" shows the streets of Old Dhaka full of rickshaws under the blue sky. An acrylic painting of "Sangu River (Bandarban)" shows the colourful valley beside the River Sangu in Bandarban. Another watercolour work titled "Storm" shows a woman walking on the bank of a lake during a storm while another watercolour painting of the "Sundarban" shows a river flowing inside the world's largest mangrove forest.

Shahanoor Mamun grew up in Mymensingh and was inspired by the artworks of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin. He pursued his studies at the Department of Ceramics at the University of Dhaka. As a passionate watercolourist, the artist frequently visits the River Buriganga, Waiz Ghat, and other places to portray nature.

Shahanoor Mamun's solo art exhibition will remain open daily from 11: 30am to 7:30pm until March 15.