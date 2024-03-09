Bhumi embarks on its journey with 'Artifying the Soul’

A new art gallery, Bhumi, commenced its journey on Tuesday (March 5) with a group art exhibition titled "Artifying the Soul" in Lalmatia, Dhaka. Renowned artists from around the country have showcased their reflections, memories, and everyday experiences through a diverse range of artworks featured in the exhibition, for its inauguration.

In his welcome speech, Saifur Rahman Lenin, Bhumi's founder and chief executive, expressed, "Bhumi is more than just a gallery; essentially, it is an organisation. This gallery serves as a continuous platform for the expression of art and cultural practices."

Photo: Collected

The chief guest for the inaugural ceremony was Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed, an esteemed educator and writer, while renowned artists Monirul Islam and Biren Shome graced the occasion as special guests.

Artist Monirul Islam expressed, "Art is not a daily commodity that people buy regularly. Engaging with art is highly challenging. A painting has the remarkable ability to encapsulate time, transcending its boundaries and enduring indefinitely."

Photo: Collected

Artist Biren Shome remarked, "I have known Lenin since 2009, and I wholeheartedly welcome his initiative. Hopefully, Bhumi will become a new and vibrant space for artists."

Saifur Rahman Lenin, the founder of Bhumi, shared, "From the outset, we have strived to coordinate and organise various aspects of the domestic art scene in all our activities. This endeavour marks our transition into an independent institution after being involved in numerous painting-related initiatives, both small and large, for an extended period."

The exhibition showcases 52 artworks created by 24 artists, including prominent names such as Samarjit Roy Chowdhury, Rafiqun Nabi, Monirul Islam, Hamiduzzaman Khan, Abdus Shakoor Shah, Abdul Mannan, Biren Shome, Abul Barq Alvi, Alakesh Ghosh, Monsur Ul Karim, Tarun Ghosh, Naima Haque, Mohammad Eunus, Nasim Ahmed Nadvi, Jamal Ahmed, Rezaun Nabi, Ranjit Das, Samar Majumder, Ahmed Shamsuddoha, Shishir Bhattacharjee, Sheikh Afzal, Kanak Chanpa Chakma, and Mohammad Iqbal.

Amidst the collection of artworks exhibited, Monirul Islam presents a captivating watercolor and pastel piece titled "Paris in Love".

Rafiqun Nabi's watercolor artwork, titled "Landscape", depicts a bus journeying along a road nestled between mountains.

Tarun Ghosh's watercolor on paper artwork, named "Basonti", portrays the visage of a village girl.

In the artwork titled "War and Peace" by Ranjit Das, two pairs of hands are depicted against a black background, symbolising the contrast between conflict and harmony.

Kanak Chanpa Chakma showcases an abstract masterpiece titled "Silence Beauty."

The exhibition is scheduled to conclude on March 11.