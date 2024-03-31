'Small Format' exhibition brings together contemporary art from 32 diverse artists 

Galleri Kaya, a Dhaka-based art gallery, announces an exclusive group art exhibition featuring 32 modern and contemporary artists. The exhibition, titled "Small Format", kicked off last Friday (March 29).

The opening ceremony took place on the Galleri Kaya premises located at Uttara in the capital. Renowned artist Ranjit Das inaugurated the event, according to a press release by Galleri Kaya.

Sponsored by ADN Group, the exhibition aims to celebrate the diversity and creativity of Bangladeshi artists.

Artworks by Murtaja Baseer.

Amongst the distinguished artists whose works are featured at the exhibition are– KG Subramanyan (1924-2016), Murtaja Baseer (1932-2020), Sanat Kar (1935-2023), Hashem Khan (1941), Rafiqun Nabi (1943), Hamiduzzaman Khan(1946), Abdus Shakoor Shah(1947), Chandra Shekhar Dey (1951), Sadhan Chakraborty (1952), Aditya Basak (1953), Ratan Mojumder (1954), Jamal Ahmed (1955), Kazi Rakib (1955), Manoj Dutta (1956), Ranjit Das (1956), Ahmed Shamsuddoha (1958), Masuda Kazi (1958), Ajit Seal (1959), Sheikh Afzal Hossain (1960), Shishir Bhattacharjee (1960), Chandra Bhattacharjee (1961), Goutam Chakraborty (1965), Atin Basak (1966), Swarup Basak (1969-2023), Anisuzzaman (1972), Nagarbasi Barman (1973), Jayanta Naskar (1975), Kamaluddin (1977), Kamruzzaman Sagar (1977), Shohag Parvez (1981), Shahanoor Mamun (1986) and Ritusree Das (1996).

Artworks by Rafiqun Nabi.

The exhibition presents a selection of 142 artworks encompassing various mediums such as wood engraving, pen, lithograph, watercolour, acrylic, and mixed media on canvas and paper.

The exhibition remains open to the public every day from 11:30am to 7:30pm until April 5.

Rajen Gain, exhibition coordinator at Galleri Kaya, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event and encouraged art enthusiasts to attend and support the participating artists.