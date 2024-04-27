Innovating art promotion

Chandra Shekhar De’s exhibition at Galleri Kaya

The art scene of Dhaka is quite robust even though it is a challenging business -- one that needs to build a trusted rapport with the buyers. While art is food for your soul, selling artwork is what runs the show.

Dhaka has a few dedicated art galleries that are always innovating ways to bring artworks to collectors and allowing general people to appreciate the nuances of aesthetics.

Goutam Chakraborty of Galleri Kaya fame has always been one modern gallerist who has been trying to revolutionise the patronage of art. He has introduced distinctive ways to promote Dhaka's artists, both young and old.

His most recent endeavour of creating an A2-size folio of celebrated artist Chandra Shekhar Dey has Dhaka's art aficionados swooning over. This impressive folio is promotional content for Dey's upcoming solo exhibition at the gallery, beginning on May 3.

The 12 artworks of Dey in demy size of 23 by 17 inches art paper, bounded in amber black matte paper by Galleri Kaya, is a definite collector's item. With only 75 copies printed, the folio has an embossed seal of authentication on the right-hand side. It is priced at Tk 5,000.

"Chandra Shekhar Dey is doing a solo exhibition after almost 23 years. This mere fact deserves celebration and thus this over-the-top, machine-printed, and originally signed in one-page, huge folio is made to make an impact in the art market scene. Collectors always seek an authenticated valuation of the product they want to treasure. Those who cannot afford his artwork can surely afford this beautiful folio," says Chakraborty.

Commenting on the exhibition, Dey recalls, "I have always been a recluse and shunned away from media; my career as an artist has been dotted with many ups and downs. I did commercial work in many mediums like terracotta, tapestry, drawing, mural work, set design, and floor design just to earn a living. I did very few selected creative works of my own. Those were taken by art dealers and sold, though my commission was not much in this."

At one point in his life, when he was down with health issues, Dey just had enough money to carry him out for two months and that is when he started working with ballpoint pen because he could not afford drawing pens.

This talented artist got inspired by the colour job done at this father's garage where rickshaws, baby taxis, and bicycles were repaired. At the age of 7 or 8, Dey would spend his entire day observing the activities of painters as they applied colours and drew birds, flowers, trees, and animals on the vehicles.

"Each stroke of my brush is a meticulous move. I strive for nothing less than perfection in every piece, and I do not stop until I am satisfied. Painting is my way of expressing devotion to art. Solitude and silence are essential components to my work," explains Dey.

The solo art exhibition by Chandra Shekhar Dey titled "Reality, Fantasy & Dilemma" at Galleri Kaya, in Uttara is sure to be the most happening in Dhaka now.However, the A2 size folio of this secluded and gifted artist is creating waves in the Dhaka art scene now, making it a sought-after collector's item.