Remembering St Joseph on its 70th anniversary

On a sunny afternoon in October 1993, my mother took me to visit the campus of St Joseph Higher Secondary School, nestled among large trees on a relatively quiet (at least back then) road of Asad Avenue in Mohammadpur.

The ploy was to get me interested in moving here, which, thank the stars, worked almost instantaneously.

It was impossible for an 8-year-old child not to be awed by the magnificent school building, huge fields, a basketball court, a table tennis court with tables lined up, and a separate practice pitch for cricket.

A few months later, I would become a part of a wonderful legacy. For the next eight years, I would call this place my second home. In later years, it would become a part of an everlasting nostalgia.

St Joseph was founded with only four boys back in 1954, March 19 to be exact, in Narinda. In 1965, the school moved to its present campus, 97 Asad Avenue. The main building was designed by architect Robert Boughey, renowned for his works -- Kamalapur Railway Station, the National Museum, some of the residential halls in BUET (similarities between these halls and St Joseph are quite visible), and others.

Over the years, this educational institution became the stepping stone for numerous academics, corporate leaders, sportspersons, politicians, scientists, engineers and architects, medical professionals, musicians, artists, debaters, quizzers, filmmakers, journalists, and policymakers of local and global repute.

The Josephites, as the students had been monikered, have spread worldwide, forming one the most respected alumni base in the country. Their sense of achievement started from the school; the trophy cabinet is a staunch testament to that.

The institution has gradually branched out with its curriculum and established its co-ed branch in recent years. Throughout its history, it has promoted a superb extra-curricular and sports programme, hosted arguably the best school-level laboratories and library, and was guided by some of the best educators in the country.

The last time I returned to the campus was in March 2021, as I had to pick up my SSC certificate to submit to my new workplace (I still have no idea why I did not collect it in 20 years).

After picking the piece of paper, I wandered around revisiting the old classrooms, fields, the Brother's House (This is where the 'Brothers of the Congregation of Holy Cross' live) and lastly spending some time sitting in the "Chess Room" (Yes, there is a Chess Room. The first two Bangladeshi chess grandmasters are Josephites). This was one of the places where some of us would hang out the most, carrying out mischiefs. After decades, I felt like a child again.

That kid in me still pines to go back one more time to stroll on the basketball court. He pines to hear Mr Raihan Ahmed call him "Lallu Bachchu" one more time. It would be amazing to see Ms Rehana smiling vivaciously after a nice poem read-out. Or, to witness old man Brother Donald Becker, donning his trademark green polo shirt re-enacting scenes from Oliver Twist. To be in one of the meetings that Mr Moinuddin Ahmed (affectionately known as Monti among the students) used to hold with the librarians.

On March 19, 2024, St Joseph celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Brother Nicholas Thielman, the last non-Bangladeshi headmaster of the school used to say, "St Joseph is not only a seat of learning; it's a way of life. It is a school that makes a difference."

Seventy years later, I'm sure every Josephite embodies that statement.

The writer is a former student of St Joseph Higher Secondary School, Class of 2002