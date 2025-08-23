Galleri Kaya opens commemorative exhibition in honour of Murtaja Baseer

Galleri Kaya inaugurated the "Celebrating Murtaja Baseer" exhibition yesterday, honouring the novelist, researcher, numismatist, poet, filmmaker, and art critic — with August being the month that observes both his birth and passing.

This solo exhibition of the artist, regarded as one of the leading painters in Bangladesh, features 46 artworks in diverse media, including oil, mixed media, ink, pen etching, aquatint, dry point, stone, pencil, serigraph, and linocut on both paper and canvas.

Alongside these, visitors will also find selected coins, stamps, currencies, key rings, books, catalogues, photographs, and valuable letters from the collection of Murtaja Baseer. The exhibit will remain open to the public daily from 11:30am to 7:30pm until August 31, 2025.