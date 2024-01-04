Rage Against the Machine breaks up again

Rage Against the Machine, the iconic rock band known for their politically charged music, has called it quits again, as announced by their drummer, Brad Wilk, in an Instagram post. Wilk addressed the cancellation of numerous dates on the band's Public Service Announcement reunion tour and confirmed that the group comprising frontman Zack de la Rocha, bassist Tim Commerford, guitarist Tom Morello, and himself will not be performing live or touring again.

This marks the third breakup for the band, which originally formed in the early 1990s and gained widespread acclaim for their impactful music. In 2000, Zack de la Rocha's departure due to failed decision-making led to the band's initial split. Subsequently, the remaining members formed Audioslave with Chris Cornell, but that collaboration was dismissed in 2007.

Rage Against the Machine reunited in 2007 to headline Coachella and embarked on tours over the years. However, in 2011, they declared their second breakup after their final show at L A Rising. Their third resurgence occurred in 2020 with the announcement of the Public Service Announcement tour, but the pandemic led to its postponement. In 2022, the tour resumed but faced setbacks when Zack de la Rocha suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during the second date, resulting in the cancellation of subsequent shows.

The band's recent absence during their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was notable, with Tom Morello being the sole member present to accept the honour. Morello acknowledged the band's internal disagreements, including their opinions on induction, yet paid tribute to Rage and thanked their devoted fanbase.