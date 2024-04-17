Music
Souls band members embark on US tour

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Souls band members embark on US tour
Photo: Collected

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's renowned band Souls, members are currently touring the United States. The journey kicked off amidst the festivities of the Boishakhi Mela held in Miami on April 14. 

Organised by the Bangladeshi Cultural Organisation of Miami, the band members captivated the audience for nearly three hours with their soulful music.

During the event, organisers honoured Souls band members for their outstanding contributions.

The lead vocalist of the band, Partha Barua, expressed his delight, stating, "Being at the Boishakhi Mela in Miami feels like I'm not away from home. The audience here is fantastic music enthusiasts. We are grateful to them. Sitting on foreign land, they embrace Bangladeshi art, culture, and traditions. I am very pleased to see the arrangement of this celebration. We extend our gratitude to the organisers for especially honouring Souls's 50th anniversary."

Following the Boishakhi Mela, Souls has commenced their US tour. It is reported that on April 20, they will perform at the Eid Anondo Mela in Virginia.

The Souls band members arrived in the United States on April 11. The current tour includes Partha Barua, Meer Masum, Ahsanur Rahman Ashiq, Maruf Hasan Real, and sound engineer Shamim Ahmed.

Additionally, Souls plans to release new songs soon for their devoted fans.

 

