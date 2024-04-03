Music
Partha Barua mourns his father's passing

Partha Barua mourns his father's passing
Photo: Collected

Renowned musician and actor Partha Barua is grieving the loss of his father, Bimal Kanti Barua. He breathed his last at the age of 90, on Tuesday (April 2) at their residence in Moghbazar, Dhaka.

Partha Barua confirmed the news of his father's demise. He also revealed that his father, Bimal Kanti Barua, passed away due to age-related ailments on Tuesday afternoon.

The mortal remains of his father will be taken to the Buddhist Monastery in Shabujbag, Dhaka, where Anitya Sava (Buddhist religious rites observance during a funeral) will be held.

Following this, the last rites are scheduled to take place in Ichamati, Rangunia, Chattogram.

Bimal Kanti Barua, the father of Parth Barua, served as an estate officer for the Chattogram Development Authority. He was also a founding member of the Bangladesh Buddhist Foundation.

 

push notification