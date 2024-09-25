Naquib Khan returns to stage with Souls after decades

Naquib Khan, once a celebrated singer and composer, has been less active with new songs or stage performances in recent years. However, the artiste made a remarkable return, at the "Gaane Gaane Bangladesh" concert held in London where he reunited with his former band, Souls, after nearly four decades.

Reflecting on the experience, Naquib Khan shared, "I've done many shows with Souls' artistes and other musicians in Bangladesh, but performing overseas with my old band after four decades was truly something special."

Notably, the concert was significant for Naquib as it was organised to raise funds for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in Bangladesh.

Souls' vocalist Partha Barua, along with other band members, also expressed their resounding appreciation for the chance to perform with Naquib once again.

Naquib Khan's musical journey began in the '70s with Souls, where he composed several timeless classics such as "Mon Shudhu Mon Chuachey" and "Tore Putuler Moto Kore," among others. In addition to composing songs, he won over audiences with his soulful voice in numerous songs.

The singer eventually left Souls due to his move from Chattogram to Dhaka for professional reasons, but his passion for music remained strong. He later founded a new band, named Renaissance, and continues to perform with them to this day.

His recent performance with Souls at the "Gaane Gaane Bangladesh" concert proved that his bond with the band has remained just as strong over the years. The event also featured performances by Palash, Atik Hasan, Abanti Sithi, Amith, Ina Khan, Farzana Bithi, and several other young artistes.