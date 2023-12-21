Music
Partha Barua releases ‘Binomoy’, a song recorded live

Photos: Collected

Renowned singer and composer Partha Barua has released a new song titled "Binimoy".

The song, written by Rashid Khan and composed by the singer himself, was recorded live and simultaneously released on his social media handles and YouTube on Tuesday.

Although live recording of songs is a new concept for him, they prepared and rehearsed for more than 15 days to bring about a flawless recording, the singer said.

"We are living in a digital era, and we, musicians, have to adapt to it. With that thought in mind, we brought this song to our audience live. All the musicians and technicians did a great job, and I hope the audience will like the song," said Partha.

Partha Barua is currently busy with many musical projects. "To commemorate the 50-year anniversary of our band, Souls, we are releasing 50 of our songs soon. I am currently occupied with that," concluded Partha.

 

