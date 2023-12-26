Kanye West’s name amongst others on Israeli missile sparks controversy

An Israeli mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Haim Gozali, has sparked outrage by scribbling the names of several Muslim UFC fighters, including rapper Kanye West, on Israeli missiles before they were used in Gaza.

Haim Gozali, nicknamed "Israeli Batman," posted a photo on social media showing the missiles with the names written on them, along with the caption: "Kanye West, you don't like us Jewish. So we don't like you too!!" The post was later removed for violating platform rules.

Other names that were on it include - Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev, and Belal Muhammad.

@kanyewest you don't like us jewish. So we don't like you too !!! pic.twitter.com/V0oF6mNBnq— Haim gozali (@GozaliHaim) December 24, 2023

Gozali, who has a history of posting controversial content, has claimed responsibility for the act, raising questions about whether he did it himself or involved someone else within the Israeli Defense Forces. The incident has ignited discussions on several fronts.

While Gozali claims his actions were meant to express disapproval of West's past antisemitic remarks, many find it insensitive and inflammatory to write names on military equipment used in a conflict zone.

This incident comes amidst ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine, raising concerns that such actions could further polarise the situation.

Regardless of the specific names involved, the practice of writing personal messages on military equipment raises questions about professionalism and adherence to ethical guidelines.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have not commented on the incident, and it's uncertain if Gozali will face disciplinary action. Social media reactions vary, with some condemning the act as disrespectful and irresponsible, while others defend Gozali's right to express views, albeit controversially.