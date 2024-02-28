Kanye West faces lawsuit over alleged copyright infringement

Rapper Kanye West is facing legal action from Donna Summer's estate for purportedly using an uncleared sample of her music on his latest album.

According to court documents, Summer's estate declined West's request to sample her 1977 hit "I Feel Love". The estate expressed concerns about potential damage to Summer's legacy, citing West's controversial public image and conduct.

An attorney representing Summer's estate stated that West's team attempted to use a soundalike of the song after the request was denied. However, the estate maintains that this still constitutes copyright infringement.

The disputed track, titled "Good (Don't Die)", was initially featured on West's album "Vultures 1", released earlier this month. Subsequently, the song was removed from streaming platforms following requests from Summer's estate.

The lawsuit, filed against West, his record label, and collaborator Ty Dolla $ign, seeks damages and an injunction to prevent further distribution of the song. Summer, known as the Queen of Disco, passed away in 2012, leaving behind a legacy of iconic hits such as "Love to Love You Baby" and "Hot Stuff".

This legal action is not the first instance of West facing rejection from artistes for sample requests. In February, Ozzy Osbourne denied West permission to sample a live version of Black Sabbath's "Iron Man". Osbourne cited concerns about West's conduct and labelled him as an "anti-Semite".

West's controversial remarks and behaviour have led to repercussions in recent years. He was banned from Twitter in December 2022 due to offensive tweets, and Adidas severed ties with him following anti-Semitic comments on social media. Despite these controversies, West, who rose to fame in 2004, continues to be a prominent figure in the music industry.

The BBC has reached out to Giorgio Moroder, co-writer, and producer of "I Feel Love", for comment on the lawsuit. West has yet to respond to the legal action taken by Summer's estate.