Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud resurfaces in new docu-series

Taylor Swift was brought to tears as she revisited the intense feud with Kanye West, marking it as "one of her darkest periods" for the "Cruel Summer" singer.

This emotional reflection is part of the two-part docu-series, "Taylor Swift Vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood", streaming on HBO Max.

The series navigates through her explosive fallout with Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber's former manager, which began in 2019 when Braun purchased Taylor's master tapes from her previous record label, Big Machine Records. This acquisition led Taylor to re-record her albums to regain control over her music.

The Grammy Award winner and Scooter were already at odds due to an incident involving Kanye West. The feud dates back to 2016 when Scooter was managing Kanye, who released the song "Famous". The song contained explicit verses about Taylor, and the music video used her likeness without her consent.

Kanye and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, claimed they had obtained Taylor's approval to use her name and image, but Taylor denied this. The conflict drove Taylor to retreat from the public eye, deeply affecting her emotionally.

Kanye also mentioned Taylor in his new album "Vulture 1", released this February. The rapper mentioned Taylor in his 12th track, titled "Carnival".

The documentary series highlights a scene where Taylor reacts to the public spat with Kanye, Kim, and Scooter, admitting that it was overwhelming.

Even Taylor's own documentary, "Miss Americana", captures the moment she realised the impact of her feud with Kanye on her reputation. Taylor is heard saying in the teary-eyed clip, "I'm just tired of the... just... just feels like it's more than music now at this point. And just, most days I'm like, okay, but then sometimes I'm just like... it just gets loud sometimes."

Brittany Spanos, a journalist featured in the docuseries, elaborates on Taylor's feelings: "This very vivid way that she describes her own emotions allowing herself to give an intimate experience of her life to her fans, to people who follow her, she's very upset about the public hating her and really not being on her side."

"This was a period that she had found to be one of the darkest in her life. Her entire career was at stake where she felt like she might lose everything," she added.

While guarding Taylor, her team issued a statement stating, "Taylor has completely moved on from this saga and has turned what started out as an extreme situation into one of the most fulfilling creative endeavours of her life. None of these men will ever be able to take away from Taylor's legacy as a songwriter, singer, director, philanthropist, and advocate for artists' rights."

