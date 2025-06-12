Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:15 PM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

Kanye West appears to change his name to Ye Ye

Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:15 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:08 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:15 PM
Kanye West appears to change his name to Ye Ye
Photo: Collected

Kanye West seems to be undergoing yet another shift in his public persona. After legally changing his name to Ye in 2018, he is now being identified as "Ye Ye" in multiple official business filings submitted in California.

According to documents reviewed by E! News, the name "Ye Ye" appears in filings dated June 10 for several of Kanye West's business ventures, including Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label, and Ox Paha Inc. West's Chief Financial Officer, Hussain Lalani, used the new name when listing him as a "manager or member" of these companies.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, it remains uncertain whether the 48-year-old artist has officially started the legal process to change his name to Ye Ye. In California, a formal name change requires publishing a legal notice in a local newspaper before a judge can approve the request. As of now, no such public filing has been reported, according to E! News.

Kanye West's fascination with name changes stems from a deeper sense of personal and spiritual significance. When he adopted the name Ye in 2018, he cited religious inspiration, explaining that, "In the Bible, it means 'you.' So, I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything," according to E! News.

The name Ye also served as the title of his eighth studio album, which he said captured the essence and complexity of human nature. In an interview at the time, he explained, "I wanted something that aligned with the energy," adding, "I wanted to match the energy the universe was giving me," as reported by E! News.

Recently, Kanye West seemed to step further away from his former online identity.

On May 31, he revealed plans to leave his verified X account (formerly Twitter), which still uses the handle @kanyewest.

"Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest Twitter cause my name is Ye," he posted, adding, "Gonna start a ye account and it is what it is."

Read more

HBO faces fan outrage over ‘Harry Potter’ reboot casting choice

West shares four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. 

 

Related topic:
Kanye WestyeKanye West Controversy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kanye West shares disturbing childhood account in social media post

Kanye West shares disturbing childhood account in social media post

1m ago
Kanye West running for US President

Kanye confirms that he will be running for president in 2024

2y ago
Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud resurfaces in new docu-series

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud resurfaces in new docu-series

11m ago

Comedian crashes Kanye's Glastonbury set

9y ago

Kanye West’s “Donda” Has Arrived

3y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

পাচার হওয়া অর্থ উদ্ধারের চেষ্টায় ড. ইউনূস, সাক্ষাতের অনুরোধে সাড়া দেননি স্টারমার

ব্রিটিশ সংবাদমাধ্যমটিকে অধ্যাপক ইউনূস বলেন, ‘নৈতিক’ বোধ থেকে যুক্তরাজ্যের উচিত আওয়ামী লীগ সরকারের আমলে ‘চুরি’ হওয়া অর্থ খুঁজে বের করতে তার সরকারকে সহায়তা করা।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

মধ্যপ্রাচ্য থেকে কিছু কর্মী সরিয়ে নিচ্ছে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে