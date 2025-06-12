Kanye West appears to change his name to Ye Ye

Kanye West seems to be undergoing yet another shift in his public persona. After legally changing his name to Ye in 2018, he is now being identified as "Ye Ye" in multiple official business filings submitted in California.

According to documents reviewed by E! News, the name "Ye Ye" appears in filings dated June 10 for several of Kanye West's business ventures, including Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label, and Ox Paha Inc. West's Chief Financial Officer, Hussain Lalani, used the new name when listing him as a "manager or member" of these companies.

However, it remains uncertain whether the 48-year-old artist has officially started the legal process to change his name to Ye Ye. In California, a formal name change requires publishing a legal notice in a local newspaper before a judge can approve the request. As of now, no such public filing has been reported, according to E! News.

Kanye West's fascination with name changes stems from a deeper sense of personal and spiritual significance. When he adopted the name Ye in 2018, he cited religious inspiration, explaining that, "In the Bible, it means 'you.' So, I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything," according to E! News.

The name Ye also served as the title of his eighth studio album, which he said captured the essence and complexity of human nature. In an interview at the time, he explained, "I wanted something that aligned with the energy," adding, "I wanted to match the energy the universe was giving me," as reported by E! News.

Recently, Kanye West seemed to step further away from his former online identity.

On May 31, he revealed plans to leave his verified X account (formerly Twitter), which still uses the handle @kanyewest.

"Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest Twitter cause my name is Ye," he posted, adding, "Gonna start a ye account and it is what it is."

West shares four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.