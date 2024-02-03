Atif Aslam returns to Bollywood after 7 years

Music
Photo: Collected

Atif Aslam is all set to return to Bollywood again after a seven-year gap. The artiste, known for his soul-stirring melodies, navigated restrictions that temporarily kept him away from the Indian film industry. 

Pakistani artistes were banned from working in the Indian film industry after the Uri terror attack in 2016. Now, as per a report by Box Office Worldwide, the "Dil Diyan Gallan" singer has collaborated with the upcoming flick titled "Love Story of 90s," helmed by Amit Kasaria. The movie will star Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai in the lead roles.

The makers have revealed that the singer has sung only one romantic track for the film and that they were thrilled to have him return to Bollywood with his songs. 

Atif is yet to release an official statement regarding his Bollywood comeback, nonetheless, the news has undeniably stirred excitement amongst his fans.

Atif Aslam has created some of his most significant chartbusters in India. Beginning with songs like "Adat", "Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein", and "Pehli Nazar Mein". He then continued to deliver hits such as "Be Intehaan", "Tera Hone Laga Hoon", and "Dil Diya Gallan".

Within a mere decade, the singer successfully carved out a niche for himself in Bollywood, competing head-to-head with other top singers of his time.

Following the Uri attacks, a ban on Pakistani artistes working in India was imposed. However, the Bombay High Court recently overturned this decision, emphasising that one's patriotism doesn't necessitate aversion to artistes from the neighbouring country.

