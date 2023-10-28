'Donate this money to charity': Atif Aslam reacts to fans throwing money at him

Recently, fans have begun throwing paraphernalia at artistes during performances.

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has become the latest musician to face disruptive fan behavior, which has also affected artistes including Canadian rapper Drake, Bebe Rexha, Cardi B, and Arijit Singh, amongst others.

An overzealous fan showered money on the Pakistani artist while he performed on stage in the United States. However, Atif Aslam was quick to respond to the situation which has gone viral all over the social media.

"My friend, Donate this money, don't throw it at me, this is just disrespect to the money" How calmly he requested and gave a message to the jahil pakistanis who made this thing a culture. What a man he his, one and only undisputed pakistani star whom you should admire @itsaadee pic.twitter.com/KOSvUMvSha— Faizi (@faizanriaz7_) October 24, 2023

The singer stopped his performance in the middle and told the fan on stage that, "My friend, Donate this money, don't throw it at me, this is just disrespect to the money."

The video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. Fans were quick to shower love on the Pakistani singer for his beautiful words. The video has received over 1.2 lakh views.

"A true gentleman knows how to impart a lesson without offending people," said a user.

"Throwing money, putting it in one's mouth, and giving it during weddings, especially baraat and Sangeet dances, is such an insult to money," wrote another user.

The Pakistani musician has also provided his voice for a number of Bollywood films. His hit Hindi songs in India include "Tere Sang Yaara" (Rustom), "Tu Jaane Na," and "Tera Hone Laga Hoon" from "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani." He also performed Shahid Kapoor's "Main Rang Sharbaton Ka." He also sang "Dil Diyan Galla" (Tiger Zinda Hai) and "Main Agar" (Tubelight) for Salman Khan.