One killed, 29 hurt in clashes, attacks

Clashes, attacks on rival camps and crude bomb blasts left one person killed, 40 others injured, marring the 12th national election yesterday.

Two policemen and four Ansar members were among the injured with law enforcers using firearms in different districts and the Election Commission suspending voting at several polling centres.

In Munshiganj, locals found the body of local Sramik League leader Zillur Rahman, 45, near the polling centre at Rikabibazar Primary School around 9:30am.

There was a mark of a stab wound on the back of his head.

He was a supporter of Mrinal Kanti Das, the AL candidate in Munshiganj-3 constituency.

His daughter Moumita said Shahidul Islam Shahin, councillor of Ward No 6, and his men killed her father.

Shahidul refuted the allegation, saying he had not left his home in the morning as he was feeling sick.

Clashes were reported in Chattogram, Jamalpur, Patuakhali, Cumilla, Narsingdi, Noakhali, Chandpur, Brahmanbaria, and Narayanganj throughout the day.

In Tangail's Gopalpur, supporters of independent candidate Yunus Islam Talukder Thandu snatched a ballot box containing around 300 ballot papers and set it on fire around 3:30pm.

They assaulted two Ansar members who tried to stop them. Police used firearms to calm the situation.

Since Saturday night, around 125 crude bombs exploded in the capital, Rajshahi and Habiganj.

The election was held amid a 48-hour hartal called by the BNP and its like-minded parties that boycotted the election.

From January 5 evening till last night, firefighters reported 29 incidents of fire on vehicles, polling centres, a train, and a temple.

In Cumilla's Debidwar upazila, a 60-year-old man named Nawab Ali died after several supporters of Abul Kalam Azad, an Awami League leader who ran as an independent, shoved him and he fell to ground, said his son Jewel Rana, adding that his father was returning home after casting his vote around 10:00am.

Police said there was no injury mark on the body.

In Chattogram's Khulshi area, as armed groups engaged in a clash in the morning, a college student named Shanto Barua, 24, got shot in the stomach while walking to a nearby polling centre.

Another person who got shot in the incident was named by police as Muhammad Jamal, 35, a resident of Arju Mia Colony.

Police said in the photos of the incident taken by reporters, the man who was seen brandishing a firearm is Chhatra League activist Shamim Azad.

Shamim could not be contacted for comment.

Around 9:30am in the port city's Chandgaon area, a clash broke out between police and BNP activists who were blocking a road with burning tyres.

Police said they used firearms as the demonstrators threw stones at them.

Such clashes between law enforcers and opposition activists took place multiple times in the city throughout the day.

In Jamalpur, at least 12 people were injured in clashes between supporters of Jamalpur-4 AL nominee Mahbubur Rahman and independent candidate Abdur Rashid Helal.

Police fired five bullets to bring the situation under control, said Mushfiqur Rahman, OC of Sarishabari Police Station.

Voting remained suspended for almost half an hour at the polling centres after the incident, the OC added.

In Patuakhali, six persons including personal assistant of Jatiya Party leader ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader were wounded when a group of 50 to 60 people allegedly led by AL nominated candidate and AL organising secretary Afzal Hossain's brother Kamal Hossain attacked JP supporters at Kachabunia area in Patuakhali 1 constituency in the afternoon.

Kamal could not be reached for comment.

Muhammad Jashim, OC of Patuakhali Sadar Police Station, said he heard that there was a scuffle between two groups.

In Narayanganj's Araihajar upazila, voting at Ramchandradi Government Primary School was suspended due to alleged attacks and vandalism by JP supporters.

As police opened fire, two JP supporters were injured.

The JP refutes the claim, saying the supporters were protesting voter fraud.