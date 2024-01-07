Eight candidates boycott polls over ‘irregularities’

Three including a presiding officer detained in Mymensingh

Eight candidates in different constituencies across the country have boycotted the 12th national election so far, alleging vote rigging and irregularities.

In Cumilla, independent candidates Muntakim Ashraf Titu and Mizanur Rahman, also leaders of Awami League, announced boycotting election in Cumilla-7 and Cumilla-11 constituencies.

At a press briefing this noon, Titu announced his boycott, alleging that his agents were thrown out of most of the polling centres in Cumilla-7 constituency by AL candidate's supporters, who he alleged were sealing empty ballots and casting fake votes.

Mizanur submitted a written complaint to the returning officer accusing the AL candidate of Cumilla-11 constituency of forcibly occupying the centre and beating up his agents.

Jatiya Party's Yahya Chowdhury and Gonoforum's Mokabbir Khan boycotted election in the Sylhet-2 constituency, bringing allegation of vote rigging against the Awami League candidate. They also alleged that the AL supporters occupied the centres by driving them out.

Independent candidate Muhibur Rahman also made similar allegations, even though he said he would observe the situation a bit longer before taking a decision.

In Jashore-1 constituency, independent candidate Ashraful Alam Liton boycotted the election, claiming that supporters of the Awami League candidate were stuffed ballots publicly, hurled crude bombs, and forced all 55 of his polling agents to leave the voting centres.

Liton, also a former mayor, made the declaration during a briefing at his election campaign office.

In Cox's Bazar-3, independent candidate Barrister Mizan Saeed stepped down from the contest after alleging that the polls had turned out to be a "farce".

At a press conference around 1:45pm at the Deputy Commissioner's Office premises, Saeed alleged that his polling agents were thrown out from 121 voting centres.

Saeed, who had been contesting with the "Eagle" symbol, also alleged that the Awami League candidate "had bribed polling officers and in collusion with them" had indulged in "vote rigging".

Saeed said he had submitted a written application to the returning officer (RO) for postponing election at the constituency and demanded a re-election.

Meanwhile, two independent candidates from Mymensingh-10 boycotted the election alleging vote rigging and irregularities. They are independent candidates Abul Hossain Dipu, contesting with "eagle" symbol and Kaiser Ahmed, contesting with the "truck" symbol, according to a UNB report.

They said they boycotted the election as the polling agents of most of the polling centres in 15 unions and municipal areas of the upazila were forced out of the polling centres.

Allegations of vote rigging and irregularities were brought against the presiding officer, assistant presiding officer and polling agent at Madinatul Ulum Al-Haj Akbar Hossain Qawmi Madrasa centre in the municipality town of Gafargaon, according to our local correspondent.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Shofiqul Islam said police detained presiding officer Ilias Uddin, the assistant presiding officer and a polling agent of AL candidate.

Police will investigate the allegations after the voting ends, he said.

