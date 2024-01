Law Minister Anisul Huq has unofficially won from the Brahmanbaria-4 constituency (Kasba-Akhaura) in the 12th national election for the third consecutive time.

Anisul bagged 2,20,667 votes while his nearest candidate Shaheen Khan from National Peoples Party with mango symbol secured only 6,583 votes, according to the unofficial results after the end of vote count in all 118 centres.