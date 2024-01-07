1st hour: Turnout low in many centres

The voter turnout in many polling centres in the national election was seen to be low in the first hour after polls opened at 8:00am today.

Our correspondents, visiting polling centres in the capital and across the country, found a thin presence of voters.

In Dhaka-19, a total of 175 votes were cast by 9:31am, said Prof Abdul Malek, the presiding officer at Savar Islamia Kamil Madrasa centre.

Meanwhile, in two centres under the Dhaka-2 constituency, no votes were cast at Al Nasir Laboratory School and Legend International School until 8:30am, according to the presiding officers of those centres.

At Baliadanga Secondary School in Jhenaidah's Kaliganj, 99 votes were cast till 9:30am.

Md Pavel Rahman, presiding officer of the centre, said the total number of voters under the centre is 2,447.

The early voter turnout at the Kamrunnesa Govt Girls High School in Dhaka was low, said our reporter who visited the centre around 9:15am today.

The presence of Awami League candidate Sayeed Khokon's campaigners and supporters was visible.

In Sylhet-6, the total number of voters under Panchakhanda Horgovinda School polling centre is 2,505, but only 122 people exercised their franchise till 9:40am, said presiding officer Ariful Rahman.

"Usually, the voter turnout is poor in the morning but we hope that it will increase as the day progress."

Agents of Jatiya Party and Trinamool BNP were not present at all polling booths.

At Rajshahi Bholanath Bisweswar Hindu Academy polling centre in Rajshahi-2, two elderly voters approached the centre shivering in the early morning chill 12 minutes after polls opened.

Santosh Shing, 82, and his son Arun Shing, 62, arrived from Sagarpara.

"My son is ill. After my morning walk, I brought him to vote," said Santosh, a worker at a student dormitory in Shaheb Bazar.

His two other sons and family members will go to cast their votes later in the morning, said the elderly man.

After the father and son, half an hour passed before the centre saw any other voter.

In the first hour, only 65 votes, 1.7 percent of the total 3,862, were cast at the centre, said Md Mahtab Uddin, the presiding officer.

Our Rajshahi correspondent visited three other centres at Shah Makhdum College, Government Laboratory School, and Rajshahi Government City College and witnessed similar situations.

The presiding officers said the voters are likely to visit the centres later in the morning when thee weather becomes warmer.