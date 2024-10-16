Off Campus
Wed Oct 16, 2024 01:38 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 02:41 PM

HSC 2024 re-scrutiny applications open from today

Applications will remain open until October 22.
Wed Oct 16, 2024 01:38 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 02:41 PM
Photo: Anisur Rahman

Results of the 2024 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations were published yesterday on October 15. Students who are dissatisfied with their HSC and equivalent exam results can apply for a re-evaluation starting today, October 16. Applications will remain open until October 22, according to a notice issued yesterday by the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Education Board.

Here's how you can get your HSC 2024 answer scripts rechecked, often referred to as "HSC Board Challenge"

1. Make sure you have a Teletalk prepaid SIM card.

2. Open the SMS option and type RSC <space> first three letters of your board <space> Roll <Space> Subject Code.

3. Send the text to 16222.

4. After the text is sent, you'll get a reply that will ask for your confirmation. The text will include a PIN code that you must note down and will also mention the amount of money that'll be needed for the application process.

5. Type RSC <space> Yes <space> PIN code <space> Contact Number and send it to 16222.

Read more

HSC results 2024: Board-wise overview

Example:

First message: RSC <space> DHA <space> 123456 <space> 111

Second message: RSC <space> Yes <space> 78945 <space> 01200000000

Tk 150 will then be deducted from your mobile phone for the application for rechecking each paper. If you want to get multiple papers rechecked, type the subject codes using comma (,). 

For the madrasa education board, instead of the first three letters of your board name, type "MAD". For the technical education board, instead of the first three letters of your board name, type "TEC".

