Muneem reappointed as NBR chairman

His contractual appointment has been extended by two years

The government today extended the contractual appointment of Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem as senior secretary and chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for two more years.

He will also head the finance ministry's Internal Resources Division (IRD), which is responsible for raising domestic revenue for the government,.

Muneem took the charge of the IRD in January 2020 and succeeded Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan.

Muneem joined Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) on January 21 of 1986. He completed his post-graduation in geology from the University of Dhaka.

Born in Sirajganj, Muneem has also served state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation as chairman.