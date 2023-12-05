Shakib, Mahmudullah and Tamim top taxpayers in players' category for 2022-23

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, batter Mahmudullah Riyad and opener Tamim Iqbal have become the top taxpayers in the players' category for the tax year of 2022-23, according to the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The NBR has published the names of 141 individuals and companies as the top taxpayers for the 2022-23 tax year. A gazette has also been published to this effect.

Of them, 76 are individuals. The companies included banks, non-banks, telecom service providers, engineering, food, energy, jute, spinning, textiles, pharmaceutics, print and electronic media, housing, readymade garments and leather manufacturers.

The NBR will honour the top taxpayers and provide them tax cards through an event.

The tax administration has been honouring the top taxpayers and giving them tax cards since 2016.

