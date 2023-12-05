Sports
Star Sports Report
Tue Dec 5, 2023 07:06 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 5, 2023 07:12 PM

Most Viewed

Sports

Shakib, Mahmudullah and Tamim top taxpayers in players' category for 2022-23

Star Sports Report
Tue Dec 5, 2023 07:06 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 5, 2023 07:12 PM
PHOTO: STAR

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, batter Mahmudullah Riyad and opener Tamim Iqbal have become the top taxpayers in the players' category for the tax year of 2022-23, according to the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The NBR has published the names of 141 individuals and companies as the top taxpayers for the 2022-23 tax year. A gazette has also been published to this effect. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Of them, 76 are individuals. The companies included banks, non-banks, telecom service providers, engineering, food, energy, jute, spinning, textiles, pharmaceutics, print and electronic media, housing, readymade garments and leather manufacturers.

The NBR will honour the top taxpayers and provide them tax cards through an event. 

The tax administration has been honouring the top taxpayers and giving them tax cards since 2016. 
 

Related topic:
Shakib Al HasanTamim IqbalMahmudullah RiyadTaxpayersNBR
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Who needs to file wealth statement?

BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon and former ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal's separate appearances in front of the media only added to the commotion.

A fixer-upper with no fix in sight

1w ago
NBR names 9 top VAT depositor firms of FY22

NBR names 9 top VAT depositor firms of FY22

6d ago
Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh missed Tamim's experience in World Cup, says Shrinivas

3w ago
Why is there a boom in parliamentary aspirants?

The MP craze

1w ago
সাগরের তলদেশের পাইপলাইন দিয়ে ডিজেল পরিবহন
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

সাগরের তলদেশের পাইপলাইন দিয়ে ডিজেল পরিবহন শুরু

সাগরে ভাসমান মুরিং থেকে ৩৬ ইঞ্চি ব্যাসের দুটি পাইপলাইনের মাধ্যমে মহেশখালীর স্টোরেজ ট্যাংক টার্মিনালে আজ দুপুর থেকে ডিজেল পরিবহন শুরু হয়।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

আবারও সেরা করদাতার তালিকায় শাহনাজ রহমান, মাহফুজ আনাম, মতিউর রহমান

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification