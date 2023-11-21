Business
Star Business Report
Tue Nov 21, 2023 08:23 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 08:42 PM

Business

Chinese investment sought in high value-added garments: BGMEA

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has sought fresh investment from China in high value-added apparel items, but urged not to relocate old factories to Bangladesh as old machineries consume high energy and harm the environment.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call today during his ongoing weeklong visit to China.

He is visiting Chinese garment factories to attract investment and do marketing for Bangladesh among international communities, retailers and brands.

Chinese garment manufacturers are eager to invest in sports and athleisure apparel items in Bangladesh as the latter is still lagging behind in production of such items of high demand, Hassan said.

The relocation of old Chinese garment factories will not be good for Bangladesh because old machineries have low production capacity but consume high energy, he said.

Bangladesh focuses more on environment-friendly production system and adoption of modern technologies which have higher production capacity, Hassan said.

Chinese garment makers are interested to supply their design and technologies to Bangladeshi apparel suppliers, he said.

The local manufacturers are also interested to take assistance from China as Bangladeshi exporters are focusing more on export of value-added garments, the BGMEA president said.

However, the relocation of Chinese "sun shed industries" built in early 80s and 90s in different Chinese cities will not be good for Bangladesh, he said.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)Chinese investment in RMGHigh value-added garment item
