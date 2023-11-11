Business
Star Business Report
Sat Nov 11, 2023 08:53 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 11, 2023 08:58 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Families of 3 dead in labour unrest given Tk 5 lakh each: BGMEA

The deceased were: Anjuara Khatun, Rasel Hawlader and Md Imran
Star Business Report
Sat Nov 11, 2023 08:53 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 11, 2023 08:58 PM
Families of 3 died in labour unrest given Tk 5 lakh each: BGMEA

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has extended Tk 5 lakh as financial assistance to each of the families of three garment workers who died during the ongoing labour unrest in the sector.

The family members of Anjuara Khatun, Rasel Hawlader and Md Imran received the donations today from the BGMEA at an event held at the BGMEA office at Uttara in Dhaka, the garment makers' platform said in a statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Each and every garment worker plays a significant role in shaping the success of our readymade garment industry," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said.

"The welfare of our workers is of paramount importance, and we must remain united to uphold their rights and interests."

BGMEA Vice President Md Nasir Uddin also attended the event.

Related topic:
Garment labour unrestDeath in labour unrestBangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Policy support sought to weather economic challenges: BGMEA

Policy support sought to weather economic challenges: BGMEA

BGMEA holds Bangladesh Apparel Summit in Australia

BGMEA holds Bangladesh Apparel Summit in Australia

Source more from Bangladesh, BGMEA urges Iraqi businesses

Source more from Bangladesh, BGMEA urges Iraqi businesses

India's Bihar seeks Bangladeshi investment in garments

India's Bihar seeks Bangladeshi investment in garments

BGMEA, H&M join hands to cut carbon emission by 30%

BGMEA, H&M join hands to cut carbon emission by 30%

|রাজনীতি

রাজধানীতে ৩ বাসে আগুন

ঢাকার আরামবাগ ও গাবতলীতে ৪০ মিনিটের ব্যবধানে তিনটি বাসে আগুন দিয়েছে দুর্বৃত্তরা।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ভারতের কথায় কি যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের বাংলাদেশ নীতিতে পরিবর্তন আসবে?

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
X