Families of 3 dead in labour unrest given Tk 5 lakh each: BGMEA

The deceased were: Anjuara Khatun, Rasel Hawlader and Md Imran

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has extended Tk 5 lakh as financial assistance to each of the families of three garment workers who died during the ongoing labour unrest in the sector.

The family members of Anjuara Khatun, Rasel Hawlader and Md Imran received the donations today from the BGMEA at an event held at the BGMEA office at Uttara in Dhaka, the garment makers' platform said in a statement.

"Each and every garment worker plays a significant role in shaping the success of our readymade garment industry," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said.

"The welfare of our workers is of paramount importance, and we must remain united to uphold their rights and interests."

BGMEA Vice President Md Nasir Uddin also attended the event.