Factories urged to implement minimum wage from Dec 1

BGMEA issues letters to the factory owners

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today urged all factory owners to implement the declared minimum wage from December 1 this year.

BGMEA made the call through letters to the factory owners.

"Since the minimum wage is declared and the final gazette will be in our hand before the end of this month, it is now a challenge as well as a responsibility for all of us to implement it," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said in the letter.

"I know this will be difficult for many of us, yet we must commit ourselves for its full implementation as soon as it takes effect."

In today's letter, Hassan mentioned that in his previous letter to the factory owners he urged them to get ready as there will be an increase in garment workers' minimum salary.

"We need to be more innovative and diversified, as well as integrate backward and forward linkage activities in our supply chain. That should be the key to our future investments," the letter read.

The minimum monthly wage for an unskilled or entry level worker is set at Tk 12,500, an increase of 56.25 percent from the previous salary, Hassan said.

As part of the formal procedure, the minimum wage board kept a window open for public comments for 14 days after the publication of the draft gazette.

"I would encourage you to submit your concerns, comments or suggestions on this declared wage, if any, to the chairman of the minimum wage board," he added.