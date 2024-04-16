DCSS dismantling makeshift shops at Bangabazar

In line with a "previous announcement", Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has been dismantling the makeshift shops at the site of Bangabazar Shopping Complex for the second consecutive day today.

Approximately one-third of the makeshift shops were dismantled using excavators during the eviction drive that started yesterday.

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh had earlier announced that the construction work of Bangabazar market would start after Eid. On April 4 last year, the iconic clothes market was burn to the ground in a fire.

Today, shop owners and shopkeepers were seen removing the debris from the site. Some are selling salvageable materials, while others are discarding them.

The owners said the construction of the market on the site should be completed swiftly for the sake of the affected businesspeople.

On the other hand, many expressed dissatisfaction with the operation, saying the city corporation did not issue any prior notice.

Mizanur Rahman, the proprietor of New Raju Garments, said, "We were informed that the shops would be dismantled after Eid-ul-Fitr, but no specific date was given."

Mohammad Hriday of Nurjahan Garments, said, "Dates were given four times previously but the shops were not dismantled on those dates. Now, we have nowhere to go. It would be better to dismantle the shops after making alternative arrangements for us."

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Regarding this matter, Abu Nasher, the public relations officer and spokesperson for DSCC, told The Daily Star that notice had been given before Eid for the construction of the market.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

"Through the owners, we informed all shopkeepers. Now, if they raise such allegations, it will not be acceptable," he added.

He hoped that the eviction drive will be completed by tomorrow.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Regarding this, GM Atiqur Rahman, a member of the management committee of Bangabazar Shopping Complex Owners Association, told The Daily Star, "We informed all shop owners. Their allegations are baseless."

On April 4 last year, a fire broke out at Bangabazar, causing extensive damage to the business of garment and cloth traders.

Later, under the supervision of DSCC, arrangements were made for the affected business owners.

After eight days of spreading sand and bricks over the 79 acres of land at Bangabazar, sales of clothes resumed.