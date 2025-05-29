Tigers begin SL Test preparation, Taskin hopeful

Members of Bangladesh Test team began their training camp yesterday in preparation for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

The Tigers are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in June and July for a bilateral series across all three formats. However, Test assignments have frequently highlighted Bangladesh's lack of preparation, particularly when results have been poor.

During Sri Lanka's last tour of Bangladesh in 2023, players such as Mominul Haque criticised the lack of adequate preparation, pointing out that domestic tournaments alone were insufficient for gearing up for Tests.

The Test series in Sri Lanka will also mark Bangladesh's first assignment in the 2025–27 ICC Test Championship cycle, making thorough preparation all the more important.

Head coach Sohel Islam, pace bowling coach Nazmul Hossain, and strength and conditioning coach Nathan Kelly are overseeing the camp, while Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) coach Mizanur Rahman is expected to join in the coming days.

"We have camp from May 28 till June 3 for red-ball practice which is also the preparation plan for the Sri Lanka series," BCB cricket operations in-charge Shahriar Nafees informed The Daily Star.

"The camp has begun with overall 22 cricketers with national team and A team players."

Before departing for Sri Lanka, the Tigers will resume preparation camp after the Eid holidays, on either June 12 or 13.

A key aspect of the preparations will be adapting to the slightly spin-friendly pitch at Galle, where the first Test is scheduled to begin on June 17.

Meanwhile, Taskin Ahmed, who recently returned to training following injury, remains in rehabilitation.

The pacer, considered vital to Bangladesh's pace attack, said he is working closely with coaches to regain full fitness ahead of the series.

"I am still under rehab," Taskin told The Daily Star. "I am going by a system where I have treatment one day and then training the next day.

"My training begins at 7:30 am and I didn't train today but will do again on Thursday. I am looking forward to be a part of the series. My injury situation is improving but with some injuries, fast bowlers take time to recover so we are experimenting with workload to see how I feel better."