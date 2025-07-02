Tigers start from scratch at Premadasa

Bangladesh head into the first of three ODIs against Sri Lanka in Colombo today, without any of the 'Big Five' who have defined the team for over a decade.

With Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad taking their bows from the 50-over setup -- the latter having retired from international cricket -- the series is a new frontier for the Tigers.

The last time Bangladesh played without any of Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur, Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Tamim Iqbal in an ODI match was on September 5, 2005, incidentally against Sri Lanka.

New captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz finds himself in the hot seat, facing a challenging start. He must navigate a dressing room still uneasy after Najmul Hossain Shanto was abruptly removed from captaincy just before the team's departure for the Test leg of the tour.

There is also the difficult task of attributing roles to certain key players -- even seniors.

With Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah gone, restructuring the middle order is inevitable. Bangladesh also come into this series on the back of six consecutive ODI losses -- hardly ideal for a team seeking to start afresh.

The middle order must now find new stabilisers. Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali and possibly Miraz himself will be tasked with keeping things steady. They have often struggled to accelerate during the middle overs, and any reshuffling could determine their fate in this series.

At the top of the order, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon are likely to form a new-look opening partnership. Their role will be crucial in offsetting the uncertainty that follows. Mohammad Naim Sheikh, also in the squad, will hope to redeem himself if given the chance -- especially at the R. Premadasa Stadium, the venue where his ODI career took a hit.

Shanto, despite losing the armband, boasts a superb record against Sri Lanka in this format, averaging 85.50 in five ODIs. His contributions could again prove vital in resolving team's recurring batting issues.

Moreover, pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed's return adds firepower to the bowling attack after a period of absence from the T20I and Test sides.

The home side, meanwhile, appear more settled in the 50-over format. Their spin duo, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, have been particularly effective against Bangladesh in recent encounters.

Although the Tigers won their last ODI series against Sri Lanka at home (2–1), their record in Sri Lanka paints a bleak picture.

Bangladesh have played 10 ODIs at the Premadasa -- and lost every one of them. They now head into today's game still searching for a maiden ODI series win on Lankan soil.