The art of embracing feedback for self-improvement

In today's fast-paced competitive workplace, a small positive comment like "Good job" from your employer can go a long way. Inversely, a negative comment can leave you feeling deflated - and repeated instances can even lead to burnout and wanting to quit. However, when approached with the right mindset, both types of feedback can significantly contribute to professional development.

Keep an open mind

The first step is to approach feedback, both positive and negative, with an open mind. It's natural to feel defensive with negative feedback or complacent with positive feedback, but inappropriate responses to either type could hinder your growth or leave a bad impression. When given feedback, listen carefully and focus on understanding the message without immediately reacting. Taking time to reflect helps differentiate emotional responses from constructive actions.

Distil the core message

Feedback often includes emotions and subjective opinions. To use the comment for your betterment, focus on the core message instead of getting bogged down by the unnecessary details. For example, rather than fixating on a critique like "Your presentation lacked energy", focus on the actionable part: "Consider varying your tone to maintain audience engagement."

Avoid complacency with positive feedback

Positive feedback isn't just a pat on the back; it's an opportunity to understand what you're doing well and how to build on it. Rather than letting it lead to complacency, use it as a springboard for further improvement. Consider how the praised qualities can be developed further, such as by mentoring others, taking on more complex projects, or refining your skills.

Don't let negative feedback get you down

Negative feedback, though often hard to swallow, is invaluable for pinpointing areas that need improvement. For example, if you receive feedback that your time management needs improvement, consider it a priority, as this skill affects many aspects of your work, and potentially, the work of your colleagues as well. Once you've identified key areas for development, create a concrete plan to address them. This might involve seeking additional training, asking for guidance from a mentor, or setting specific goals for yourself.