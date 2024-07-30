Refocusing on work when nothing feels right

While it may feel unjust to refocus on work amidst an ongoing national crisis, there are some steps you can take to ease this transition and make your return to work more manageable. Illustration: Zarif Faiaz

In these uncertain times, staying updated on current events can lead to feelings of dread. This dread, if left unchecked, will eventually creep in on your daily tasks and leave you an empty husk. Amid an urge to return to normalcy, you wouldn't be shamed for feeling a bit overwhelmed. Unfortunately, whether we feel ready or not, we have to return to work. The bills don't pay themselves, after all.

While it may feel unjust to refocus on work amidst an ongoing national crisis, there are some steps you can take to ease this transition and make your return to work more manageable.

Treat your work as a digital detox

Staying glued to your screen and waiting for every update will slowly take a toll on your mental health. Consider treating your work as a distraction from the ongoing chaos. During work, look away from your phone screen. Engage in your work as such so you don't feel the constant urge to look up something that might upset or depress you. This will, at least for a brief moment, help you not over worry about the ongoing situation.

Of course, this doesn't mean you should be completely unaware of what's happening. Try to allocate specific times after work to catch up on the news. Furthermore, focusing on work during the day can help calm your mind and allow you to offer better support whenever it is needed.

Take control of your deadlines

The dread of knowing about all the chaos happening around you with the pre-existing fear of work-based deadlines creates a fatal combination. Getting back to work after a long break will mean you may easily lose track of your previous progress, and you will be expected to pick up the pace as soon as you return.

Instead of succumbing to the rush of deadlines, break your tasks into smaller ones and create a personalised schedule to maintain them. See if the deadlines of existing projects are flexible and, if you're managing a project, discuss possible extensions with your supervisor. Explain that prioritising quality over a rushed output is crucial, and most likely, they will understand and accommodate such a request.

Take small breaks to avoid getting overwhelmed

Work can be a lot to take in when you are back from a long break, especially when it is due to some crisis that has left you feeling powerless. To avoid getting overwhelmed while staying on top of your work, consider taking small breaks between tasks. During the pauses, focus on relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or simply stepping away from the desk for a few minutes. This mental reset can end up improving focus and productivity.

Don't be afraid to seek support

Despite your best efforts, you might still find it impossible to refocus on your work amidst the ongoing chaos. If such is the situation, simply seek support. In the workplace, sharing concerns with a coworker you're close with can create a more supportive work environment. Collaboration and open communication can make the return to work less daunting and more manageable, even if readjusting may seem impossible at first glance. Take things one step at a time, and fingers crossed, you will feel productive again soon.