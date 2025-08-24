Jobs of the week
1. British High Commission - Head of IT & TWG, Technical Works Group
Deadline: August 28
Eligibility:
- Relevant or similar experience required, with proven experience in managing large teams.
- Sound knowledge of Health & Safety regulations and compliance frameworks.
- Experience in budget planning and financial oversight.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on the British High Commission's official website.
2. Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) - Education Project Manager
Deadline: September 1
Eligibility:
- Master of Education (M.Ed.), Master of Philosophy in Education (M.Phil.), Master's in Education and Research (IER), or a Master's degree in Social Science, Disaster Management, or another relevant field.
- Prior experience in a senior-level project implementation position in a humanitarian/recovery context.
- Experience working in complex and volatile contexts.
Minimum experience: 4 years
Apply through the job posting on NRC's official website.
3. Danish Refugee Council (DRC) - Protection Coordinator
Deadline: August 30
Eligibility:
- University or graduate degree in Social Sciences, Development Studies, International Relations, Psychology, Social Work, or other relevant fields.
- Relevant work experience, technical knowledge, and significant experience working in refugee contexts delivering protection services to affected populations.
- Strong knowledge of global protection sector standards in DRC's core specialisations (protection monitoring, GBV prevention and response, child protection, protection case management (adult/non-GBV), community-based protection, legal aid, psychosocial support, etc.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
4. Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Bangladesh - Coordinator, Grant Management
Deadline: August 31
Eligibility:
- Master's degree in Accounting/Finance, administrative, or relevant fields.
- Prior experience working in similar positions with international organisations and/or NGOs.
- Extensive knowledge and experience in computer-based financial systems and those in the SAP system.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on WCS Bangladesh's official website.
