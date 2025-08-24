Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. British High Commission - Head of IT & TWG, Technical Works Group

Deadline: August 28

Eligibility:

Relevant or similar experience required, with proven experience in managing large teams.

Sound knowledge of Health & Safety regulations and compliance frameworks.

Experience in budget planning and financial oversight.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on the British High Commission's official website.

2. Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) - Education Project Manager

Deadline: September 1

Eligibility:

Master of Education (M.Ed.), Master of Philosophy in Education (M.Phil.), Master's in Education and Research (IER), or a Master's degree in Social Science, Disaster Management, or another relevant field.

Prior experience in a senior-level project implementation position in a humanitarian/recovery context.

Experience working in complex and volatile contexts.

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the job posting on NRC's official website.

3. Danish Refugee Council (DRC) - Protection Coordinator

Deadline: August 30

Eligibility:

University or graduate degree in Social Sciences, Development Studies, International Relations, Psychology, Social Work, or other relevant fields.

Relevant work experience, technical knowledge, and significant experience working in refugee contexts delivering protection services to affected populations.

Strong knowledge of global protection sector standards in DRC's core specialisations (protection monitoring, GBV prevention and response, child protection, protection case management (adult/non-GBV), community-based protection, legal aid, psychosocial support, etc.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

4. Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Bangladesh - Coordinator, Grant Management

Deadline: August 31

Eligibility:

Master's degree in Accounting/Finance, administrative, or relevant fields.

Prior experience working in similar positions with international organisations and/or NGOs.

Extensive knowledge and experience in computer-based financial systems and those in the SAP system.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on WCS Bangladesh's official website.