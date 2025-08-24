Tech & Startup
Sun Aug 24, 2025 02:03 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 24, 2025 02:12 PM

Sun Aug 24, 2025 02:03 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 24, 2025 02:12 PM
Sun Aug 24, 2025 02:03 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 24, 2025 02:12 PM
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. British High Commission - Head of IT & TWG, Technical Works Group

Deadline: August 28

Eligibility:

  • Relevant or similar experience required, with proven experience in managing large teams.
  • Sound knowledge of Health & Safety regulations and compliance frameworks.
  • Experience in budget planning and financial oversight.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on the British High Commission's official website.

 

2. Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) - Education Project Manager

Deadline: September 1

Eligibility:

  • Master of Education (M.Ed.), Master of Philosophy in Education (M.Phil.), Master's in Education and Research (IER), or a Master's degree in Social Science, Disaster Management, or another relevant field.
  • Prior experience in a senior-level project implementation position in a humanitarian/recovery context.
  • Experience working in complex and volatile contexts.

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the job posting on NRC's official website.

 

3. Danish Refugee Council (DRC) - Protection Coordinator

Deadline: August 30

Eligibility:

  • University or graduate degree in Social Sciences, Development Studies, International Relations, Psychology, Social Work, or other relevant fields.
  • Relevant work experience, technical knowledge, and significant experience working in refugee contexts delivering protection services to affected populations.
  • Strong knowledge of global protection sector standards in DRC's core specialisations (protection monitoring, GBV prevention and response, child protection, protection case management (adult/non-GBV), community-based protection, legal aid, psychosocial support, etc.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

 

4. Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Bangladesh - Coordinator, Grant Management

Deadline: August 31

Eligibility:

  • Master's degree in Accounting/Finance, administrative, or relevant fields.
  • Prior experience working in similar positions with international organisations and/or NGOs.
  • Extensive knowledge and experience in computer-based financial systems and those in the SAP system.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on WCS Bangladesh's official website.

Bangladesh Jobsnext stepnext step the daily star
