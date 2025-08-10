Next Step
Jobs of the week
1. BRAC University - Executive Assistant, Office of the Vice-Chancellor
Deadline: August 14
Eligibility:
- Master's degree in a relevant field with excellent academic credentials from a reputed university.
- Demonstrated experience in executive-level administrative support or a related professional role.
- In-depth knowledge and understanding of university rules, regulations, and protocols.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job portal on BRAC University's official website.
2. Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) - Senior Officer (Ranking)
Deadline: August 20
Eligibility:
- Master's degree in Business, Statistics, Data Science, Education Management, or a related field with a quantitative focus.
- Prior relevant experience in data analysis, institutional research, or quality assurance (experience in a university setting preferred).
- Demonstrated ability to collect, synthesise, and report complex data sets.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the job portal on IUB's official website.
3. Eastern Bank PLC. - Customer Service Officer (Teller)
Deadline: August 16
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's/Honours or fresh Business graduate with a CGPA of 3.00 or above out of 4.0.
- Applicants should have experience in the following business area(s): Banks.
- Prior experience in a similar role at a reputed bank (optional).
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
4. Bengal Meat Processing Industries Ltd. - Category Manager
Deadline: August 27
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration/Marketing/Economics/Finance or a related field.
- Prior relevant experience in category management, ideally within the FMCG or food industry.
- A background in sales and marketing is an added advantage, along with strong insight into consumer behaviour and promotional planning.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
