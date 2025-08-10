Tech & Startup
Next Step jobs
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. BRAC University - Executive Assistant, Office of the Vice-Chancellor

Deadline: August 14

Eligibility:

  • Master's degree in a relevant field with excellent academic credentials from a reputed university.
  • Demonstrated experience in executive-level administrative support or a related professional role.
  •  In-depth knowledge and understanding of university rules, regulations, and protocols.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job portal on BRAC University's official website.

 

2. Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) - Senior Officer (Ranking)

Deadline: August 20

Eligibility:

  • Master's degree in Business, Statistics, Data Science, Education Management, or a related field with a quantitative focus.
  • Prior relevant experience in data analysis, institutional research, or quality assurance (experience in a university setting preferred).
  • Demonstrated ability to collect, synthesise, and report complex data sets.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job portal on IUB's official website.

 

3. Eastern Bank PLC. - Customer Service Officer (Teller)

Deadline: August 16

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's/Honours or fresh Business graduate with a CGPA of 3.00 or above out of 4.0.
  • Applicants should have experience in the following business area(s): Banks.
  • Prior experience in a similar role at a reputed bank (optional).

Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

 

4. Bengal Meat Processing Industries Ltd. - Category Manager

Deadline: August 27

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration/Marketing/Economics/Finance or a related field.
  • Prior relevant experience in category management, ideally within the FMCG or food industry.
  • A background in sales and marketing is an added advantage, along with strong insight into consumer behaviour and promotional planning.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Jobsnext stepnext step the daily star
