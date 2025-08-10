Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. BRAC University - Executive Assistant, Office of the Vice-Chancellor

Deadline: August 14

Eligibility:

Master's degree in a relevant field with excellent academic credentials from a reputed university.

Demonstrated experience in executive-level administrative support or a related professional role.

In-depth knowledge and understanding of university rules, regulations, and protocols.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job portal on BRAC University's official website.

2. Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) - Senior Officer (Ranking)

Deadline: August 20

Eligibility:

Master's degree in Business, Statistics, Data Science, Education Management, or a related field with a quantitative focus.

Prior relevant experience in data analysis, institutional research, or quality assurance (experience in a university setting preferred).

Demonstrated ability to collect, synthesise, and report complex data sets.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job portal on IUB's official website.

3. Eastern Bank PLC. - Customer Service Officer (Teller)

Deadline: August 16

Eligibility:

Bachelor's/Honours or fresh Business graduate with a CGPA of 3.00 or above out of 4.0.

Applicants should have experience in the following business area(s): Banks.

Prior experience in a similar role at a reputed bank (optional).

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

4. Bengal Meat Processing Industries Ltd. - Category Manager

Deadline: August 27

Eligibility:

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration/Marketing/Economics/Finance or a related field.

Prior relevant experience in category management, ideally within the FMCG or food industry.

A background in sales and marketing is an added advantage, along with strong insight into consumer behaviour and promotional planning.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.