PM to take charge of Science Ministry; Palak to head Posts and Telecom

Wed Nov 29, 2023 05:46 PM
Wed Nov 29, 2023

Wed Nov 29, 2023
PM Assumes Science and Tech Ministry; Palak Appointed to Post and Telecom.

In a recent cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been assigned with the additional role of overseeing the Ministry of Science and Technology, while Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), has been assigned with the additional responsibilities of the Posts and Telecommunications Division, following the departure of the two technocrat ministers from these ministries.

The reshuffle comes as per an official circular issued from the cabinet division on Wednesday. The assigned duties will be additional responsibilities with the ministers' existing duties. 

The two technocrat ministers, Yeafesh Osman from the Ministry of Science and Technology and Mustafa Jabbar from Posts and Telecommunications Division, handed in their resignations to the cabinet division on 19 November.

As per the constitution, up to one-tenth of the cabinet can be appointed as technocrats. 

Related topic:
Sheikh Hasina
