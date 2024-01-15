Apu Biswas to play Sheikh Hasina in upcoming project

Apu Biswas, with nearly two decades of experience in showbiz, has recently collaborated with director Salman Haider for an untitled film. In this project, she will portray the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and has requested a remuneration fee of only Tk 100.

The director is confused between two names "Sheikh Russel er Artonad" and "Ami maa er kache Jabo". He is planning on confirming the title soon.

Salman Haider announced the news on Apu Biswas' role in the movie.

"Apu Biswas will portray the 1972 version of our esteemed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in my movie. She has agreed to a remuneration of only Tk 100 for the movie," read the post.

The film will bring up the story of Sheikh Russel,the youngest member of Bangabandhu's family. Apu's character's name is 'Hasu'.

The director told a local media that initially Apu Biswas didn't want to take any remuneration fee for the movie. She only took Tk 100 taka for formality only.

Apu Biswas is super excited about being part of the historical film. She agreed for the film as soon as she heard the script. She can't wait to shoot for the film.

The film also stars Aruna Biswas, Ziaul Roshan, Aman Reza, amongst others. The directors are still searching for a child artistes to essay the role of Sheikh Russel.