Sun Apr 7, 2024 09:44 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 09:53 PM

Sun Apr 7, 2024 09:44 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 09:53 PM
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Bay Developments Ltd. - Social Media Executive, Branding and Communications

Deadline: April 18

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Business Administration, or related field.
  • Proven experience in social media management and media buying, preferably in the real estate or related industry.
  • Proficiency in tools such as Facebook Business Manager, Google Analytics, Google Ads, etc.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
 

2. Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Microbiologist

Deadline: April 22

Eligibility:

  • Postgraduate/graduate degree in Microbiology from a top-tier institution.
  • Prior experience in a similar position in a reputed pharmaceutical company will be an added advantage.
  • Will be expected to carry out microbiological analysis of raw materials, packaging materials, in-process samples and finished products.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
 

3. iDE Bangladesh - Market Facilitator, Agriculture and Nutrition

Deadline: April 21

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor degree in any subject, Business Administration/ Economics/ Development Studies is preferable.
  • Prior experience working on market system development in any one sector from Agriculture, and Nutrition or another relevant field
  • Working experience on the Nutrition Sales Agent model will be preferred.

Minimum experience: 2-3 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
 

4. Panjeree Publications Ltd. - Senior Executive, Digital Marketing

Deadline: April 20

Eligibility:

  • BBA or Bachelor's degree in a relevant field from a reputed university.
  • Prior experience in digital marketing, with demonstrable experience of online marketing tools.
  • Understanding of Facebook Ads and Google Ad Words campaign management.

Minimum experience: 1-3 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

