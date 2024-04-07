Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Bay Developments Ltd. - Social Media Executive, Branding and Communications

Deadline: April 18

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Business Administration, or related field.

Proven experience in social media management and media buying, preferably in the real estate or related industry.

Proficiency in tools such as Facebook Business Manager, Google Analytics, Google Ads, etc.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.



2. Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Microbiologist

Deadline: April 22

Eligibility:

Postgraduate/graduate degree in Microbiology from a top-tier institution.

Prior experience in a similar position in a reputed pharmaceutical company will be an added advantage.

Will be expected to carry out microbiological analysis of raw materials, packaging materials, in-process samples and finished products.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.



3. iDE Bangladesh - Market Facilitator, Agriculture and Nutrition

Deadline: April 21

Eligibility:

Bachelor degree in any subject, Business Administration/ Economics/ Development Studies is preferable.

Prior experience working on market system development in any one sector from Agriculture, and Nutrition or another relevant field

Working experience on the Nutrition Sales Agent model will be preferred.

Minimum experience: 2-3 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.



4. Panjeree Publications Ltd. - Senior Executive, Digital Marketing

Deadline: April 20

Eligibility:

BBA or Bachelor's degree in a relevant field from a reputed university.

Prior experience in digital marketing, with demonstrable experience of online marketing tools.

Understanding of Facebook Ads and Google Ad Words campaign management.

Minimum experience: 1-3 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.