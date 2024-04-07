Jobs of the week
1. Bay Developments Ltd. - Social Media Executive, Branding and Communications
Deadline: April 18
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Business Administration, or related field.
- Proven experience in social media management and media buying, preferably in the real estate or related industry.
- Proficiency in tools such as Facebook Business Manager, Google Analytics, Google Ads, etc.
Minimum experience: 3-5 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
2. Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Microbiologist
Deadline: April 22
Eligibility:
- Postgraduate/graduate degree in Microbiology from a top-tier institution.
- Prior experience in a similar position in a reputed pharmaceutical company will be an added advantage.
- Will be expected to carry out microbiological analysis of raw materials, packaging materials, in-process samples and finished products.
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
3. iDE Bangladesh - Market Facilitator, Agriculture and Nutrition
Deadline: April 21
Eligibility:
- Bachelor degree in any subject, Business Administration/ Economics/ Development Studies is preferable.
- Prior experience working on market system development in any one sector from Agriculture, and Nutrition or another relevant field
- Working experience on the Nutrition Sales Agent model will be preferred.
Minimum experience: 2-3 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
4. Panjeree Publications Ltd. - Senior Executive, Digital Marketing
Deadline: April 20
Eligibility:
- BBA or Bachelor's degree in a relevant field from a reputed university.
- Prior experience in digital marketing, with demonstrable experience of online marketing tools.
- Understanding of Facebook Ads and Google Ad Words campaign management.
Minimum experience: 1-3 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
