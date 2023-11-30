GTA trilogy coming to Netflix on December 14

Netflix has announced that three Grand Theft Auto (GTA) titles—GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas—will be available for free on Android and iOS devices for subscribers starting December 14. Netflix users worldwide, including users in Bangladesh, can secure early access by pre-registering on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The game sizes are as follows: GTA III – 1.7 GB, GTA: San Andreas – 2.9 GB, and GTA: Vice City – 2.8 GB, published on the Play Store and App Store by Netflix. Apple users need a device with an A12 Bionic or newer chip with iOS 16/iPadOS 16. Android compatibility details are currently undisclosed.

Netflix introduced gaming on its platform in 2021. However, reports hint at low engagement with Netflix games. Nonetheless, the streaming service continues to secure commercially successful titles.