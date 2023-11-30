Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Nov 30, 2023 04:34 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 04:49 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

GTA trilogy coming to Netflix on December 14

Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Nov 30, 2023 04:34 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 04:49 PM

Netflix has announced that three Grand Theft Auto (GTA) titles—GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas—will be available for free on Android and iOS devices for subscribers starting December 14. Netflix users worldwide, including users in Bangladesh, can secure early access by pre-registering on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Read more

GTA 6 trailer releasing early December

The game sizes are as follows: GTA III – 1.7 GB, GTA: San Andreas – 2.9 GB, and GTA: Vice City – 2.8 GB, published on the Play Store and App Store by Netflix. Apple users need a device with an A12 Bionic or newer chip with iOS 16/iPadOS 16. Android compatibility details are currently undisclosed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Rockstar announces Grand Theft Auto 6

Netflix introduced gaming on its platform in 2021. However, reports hint at low engagement with Netflix games. Nonetheless, the streaming service continues to secure commercially successful titles. 

 

Related topic:
NetflixGrand theft autoGTA
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Netflix surprise-drops 'Jawan' extended versions on SRK's birthday

4w ago
Netflix's 'Society of the Snow' explores Andes plane crash survivors

Netflix's 'Society of the Snow' explores Andes plane crash survivors

'The Crown' aims to depict Princess Diana's final days with dignity

2w ago
No deal yet as Hollywood writers, studios talk for third straight day

No deal yet as Hollywood writers, studios talk for third straight day

Netflix embraces AI amid SAG Writers Strike with $900k job listing, netizens have mixed reactions

Netflix embraces AI amid SAG Writers Strike with $900k job listing, netizens have mixed reactions

সাইবার হামলা। প্রতিকী ছবি: রয়টার্স/দাদো রুভিচ
|বাংলাদেশ

গঠনের ৫ বছরেও সাইবার নিরাপত্তা এজেন্সি কার্যকর করতে পারেনি সরকার

ডিজিটাল নিরাপত্তা এজেন্সিকে এই কাজ করার জন্য প্রয়োজনীয় উপকরণ ও লোকবল দেওয়া হয়নি। এই ঘটনাকে নাগরিকদের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ তথ্য সুরক্ষিত রাখার বিষয়ে সরকারের উদাসীনতা ছাড়া আর কিছুই বলা যায় না।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আগামী রোববার থেকে আবারও বিএনপির ৪৮ ঘণ্টা অবরোধ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification