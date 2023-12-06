Grand Theft Auto: A '90s kid's enduring love affair

90s kid in Dhaka getting lost in the digital world of Grand Theft Auto

Picture this: a '90s kid in Dhaka, wide-eyed, and getting lost in the digital world of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Vice City or San Andreas. That kid was me. Fast forward to now, married and in my thirties, and here I am, still as giddy as a schoolboy in a candy store, eagerly awaiting the GTA 6 release, which is due in 2025. Some loves never die; they just respawn.

The Dhaka Connection: Dodging Rickshaws

Growing up in Dhaka, navigating through the city's notorious traffic was a game in itself. Little did I know, those skills would come in handy while manoeuvring through the chaotic streets of the GTA, except for forcing someone out of their own vehicle and going for a joy ride. As a '90s kid, this game was our virtual escape pod — a world where the rules of the streets were yours to bend. It was like playing 'chor-police' (cops and robbers) but with cooler cars and, well, no actual running.

The thrill of the game: More intense than a Dhaka traffic jam

The adrenaline rush of completing missions in GTA was akin to successfully haggling at New Market — triumphant and strangely satisfying. Those endless hours spent in the virtual underworld were not just about causing mayhem; they were lessons in strategy, risk-taking, and, let's face it, plain old fun.



From childhood to adulthood: The game grows up with you

Now, in my thirties, married, and supposedly more "responsible," the announcement of GTA 6 gives me goosebumps. It is like reuniting with an old friend from your Dhaka childhood, only this time, the friend has a host of new tricks up his sleeve. My passion for the game has not dwindled; it's evolved, much like how I have graduated from sneaking out for late-night Bismillahr Chap at Najira Bazar to sneaking in-game time between grocery shopping.

What GTA 6 means to a long-time fan

GTA 6 is not just a game release; it's a nod to us long-time fans, a promise of nostalgia wrapped in a modern package. It is like Rockstar Games knows exactly how to rekindle the excitement of those Dhaka afternoons spent in front of the screen, immersed in a world where you could be anything, from a taxi driver to a criminal mastermind. For any man in their thirties, gaming time is a luxury squeezed between work and family. Yet, the child in me and many others like me cannot help but be exhilarated at the prospect of diving back into that familiar yet new world.



The bottom line: Growing old, but not outgrowing

GTA is not just a game; it's a piece of our youth, a fragment of those carefree Dhaka days. As we navigate adult life, responsibilities, and yes, the infamous Dhaka traffic, the joy of gaming, especially a game as iconic as GTA, reminds us that though we grow old, our passions need not grow cold.

So, here is to the child in all of us, eagerly waiting to steal cars, complete missions, and maybe, just maybe, rule the virtual streets once again. GTA 6, we're ready for you!